Nothing for BJP to hide or be afraid of: Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah, in an interview said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has “nothing to hide or be afraid of” after the Congress accused the ruling party of favouring business tycoon Gautam Adani. Shah also dared the Congress to move court over the issue and said the grand old party had made similar fake charges on Pegasus.

Maintaining that it wouldn’t be appropriate for him to comment on the ongoing row following the meltdown of Adani stocks due to the matter being sub judice, Amit Shah nevertheless launched a spirited defence of the BJP as it is buffeted by allegations of favouritism and crony capitalism.