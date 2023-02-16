An actor should always have mixed bag of films: Kriti Sanon

Playing a diva, a woman who has a mind of her own or performing ”messy” action sequences, Kriti Sanon says as an actor she wants to do it all without limiting herself to one genre. The actor, best known for her work in films such as ”Bareilly Ki Barfi” and ”Mimi”, is thrilled about her diverse slate of film releases this year. In 2023, she will be seen in the masala entertainer “Shehzada”, the mythological epic “Adipurush”, and the action thriller “Ganapath”. All these three films are different from each other, said Sanon, adding she is looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to the releases. ”An actor should always have a mixed bag of films. I don’t want to limit myself to only doing films which are on my shoulders or choose films because it has got a strong part. I don’t want to be in a box and just flow. ”I want to cater to all kinds of audiences. I am an audience myself, who likes watching different films. Hence, I don’t want to keep repeating myself, I want to mould myself in different worlds,” the 32-year-old actor told PTI in an interview here. In “Shehzada”, Sanon plays a lawyer named Samara, whom she describes as a strong-headed, independent woman. ”This is closest to me as a character. I didn’t need to step into another person. This was more of a fun flowing, easy to do sort of a role. I haven’t had that glam avatar for a while as I have been doing small-town roles. It is nice and refreshing to break,” she said about her role in the upcoming film.