China says “It seeks role in Ukraine Peace Settlement”

The Foreign Minister of China, who has provided strong political backing for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, said his country wants to play a role in ending the conflict, the Voice Of America (VOA) reported. Qin Gang told participants at a security conference in Beijing that China was concerned the almost yearlong war could escalate further and spin “out of control.” China would continue to urge peace talks and provide “Chinese wisdom” to bring about a political settlement, he said. “At the same time, we urge relevant countries to immediately stop adding fuel to the fire, stop shifting blame to China, and stop hyping up the discourse of Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow,” Qin said in an apparent reference to the military support provided to Ukraine by the United States and its allies, as well as concerns that China is preparing to make good on its threats to use force to assert its claim over Taiwan, a self governing island democracy. As reported by the VOA, China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion or atrocities against Ukrainian civilians and strongly criticized Western economic sanctions against Moscow. In deference to Moscow, it has yet to describe the conflict as an invasion. China and Russia have aligned their foreign policies to oppose the U.S and weeks before the Ukraine invasion, their leaders declared a partnership with “no limits.” China also says Russia was provoked into using military force by NATO’s eastward expansion. The VOA reported that despite that, Qin reiterated China’s claim that it has “always taken an objective and impartial stance based on the merits of the issue.” “China is deeply worried about the escalation of the situation and even the possibility of it going out of control,” Qin said. He said Chinese President Xi Jinping had put forward proposals that have “played a responsible and constructive role in easing the situation and de-escalating the crisis,” without offering any details or evidence.