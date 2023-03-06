Kauvery Hopsital’s special contribution

Kauvery Hospital, a leading multi-speciality healthcare chain in Tamilnadu announced the successful contribution to the Tamil Nadu Technology Hub.A press release said that the hospital will fund a sum of Rs. 75 lakhs over a period of 5 years.The first phase of the funding was handed over by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj to Mano Thangaraj, Minister of Information Technology and Services.Dr Aravindan Selvaraj co-founder and executive director Kauvery Hospital Chennai, said, “Our funding in iTNT reflects our commitment to supporting the emerging technology companies in Tamil Nadu. With many startups and innovations emerging in the state, the iTNT project will serve as an incubation centre and mentoring space for the startups. We are pleased and honoured to be a part of this large vision of the Tamil Nadu State Government.”