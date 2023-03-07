‘If the Bihar CM…’: Chirag attacks Nitish over migrants row in TN

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan on Monday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over reports of targeted attacks on Bihar’s migrants in Tamil Nadu. Paswan said, “If the Bihar CM would have worked for the betterment of my state (Bihar) then they would have been working in our own state and not migrated. It’s because of the lack of opportunity in my state. The only person responsible for this particular scenario is our CM Nitish Kumar.” He claimed that people call him from Coimbatore stating that they have been attacked and threatened. “I request the Tamil Nadu CM and the Government to look into this matter on humanitarian grounds. If this happened in any district of the state, CM should act and take action and if it’s just a rumor then action should be taken against those doing this,” Paswan said urging for a thorough investigation of the reports.