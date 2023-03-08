President Murmu accepts Sisodia, Satyendar Jain’s resignations

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignations of the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia now lodged in Tihar’s jail and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain in connection with the excise policy case, the official said on Tuesday. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs’ notification, the President has accepted the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain with immediate effect. “The President is pleased to accept, on the advice of the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the resignation of Manish Sisodia, a Minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with immediate effect,” said the notification published on Tuesday.