‘We want to know how Adani made crores of rupees within 2.5 yrs?’

Reiterating the Opposition’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said they want to know how businessman Gautam Adani “made crores of rupees within 2.5 years.” Talking to ANI, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “All of us are going to meet the Director of ED to submit a memorandum into Adani’s scam. But the Government is not letting us anywhere near Vijay Chowk. They have stopped us. There is a scam of lakhs of Rupees. LIC, SBI and other banks are destroyed”. The Congress national president said that there should be an inquiry in the Adani issue. Attacking the Centre further, Kharge said, “The government is giving money to one man to purchase government properties. PM is encouraging someone who had fewer assets earlier but now expanded to Rs 13 Lakhs Crores worth of assets. How did it happen? Who is responsible? Who is giving the money? There should be an inquiry. What is the relation between PM Modi and Adani?” The Leader of Opposition in the Upper House further alleged that the government wants to “suppress” their voices. “We all MPs from 17-18 political parties are here and we want to know how Adani made lakhs and crores of rupees within 2.5 years? They have stopped us here. We are 200 and there are 2000 police personnel here, so they want to suppress our voices,” Kharge further said. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attacked the Centre and said that a JPC probe will “expose” BJP. “We demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for investigation of Adani issue. However, the BJP doesn’t want a JPC as it will bring out the corruption and expose their real face. They wanted a JPC till they were in opposition, now they are scared,” the Congress leader said.