Army jawan arrested for killing colleague’s wife in UP

An Army jawan was arrested here for allegedly killing the wife of a colleague, who was in an illicit relationship with his spouse and was blackmailing her using her objectionable pictures and videos, police said on Friday.

On March 13, a case was registered against an unidentified person at Cantt. police station for the murder of Sudeshna, the wife of Army jawan Manoj Senapati, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said.

During the investigation, the police team examined footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area. On the basis of the footage, Nitish Pandey, also an Army jawan and the victim’s neighbour, was arrested on Thursday with the help of military police, he said.

Pandey’s wife was in an illicit relationship with Senapati, Bhati said.

Senapati was also in possession of some objectionable pictures and videos of Pandey’s wife and was using them to blackmail her, the SP said.

On March 13, Pandey went to Senapati’s house and found his wife Sudeshna there. The accused asked Sudeshna to call Senapati and ask him to delete his wife’s pictures and videos. This angered Sudeshna and she started an argument, the police said.