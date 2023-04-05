RCB’s Rajat Patidar ruled out of IPL 2023 due to injury

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to Achilles heel injury, the franchise said on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet.” Patidar went unsold in the mega auction for IPL 2022, but came into the side as a replacement for wicketkeeper Luvnith Sisodia, who sustained an injury. Patidar smashed the fastest century by an Indian in tournament history, scoring 112* off 54 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator, which his side won. His century came in just 49 balls. He scored 333 runs in seven innings with a century and two fifties at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 152.75. His exploits in the league coupled with his stellar form in the title-winning Ranji Trophy campaign in 2021-22, where he scored 658 runs in six matches with two tons and five fifties, earned him a spot in India’s ODI squad in the summer last year. Concern over Patidar’s availability is not the only issue faced by RCB. There are doubts over pacer Josh Hazlewood’s status as he is currently recovering from Achilles tendonitis. He flew back home to Australia midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after missing the first two Tests. RCB registered a thumping win over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. It was a thumping homecoming for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as they opened their IPL 2023 campaign with a phenomenal win over the Mumbai Indians. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli led the charge with the bat, piling misery on Mumbai after RCB restricted them to a modest total of 171. Faf du Plessis-led RCB will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.