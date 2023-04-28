Tech revolution has reshaped radio, FM: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 91 FM transmitters spread across 18 states and two union territories and asserted his government was working towards giving people in every nook and corner of the country affordable access to technology.

Inaugurating the 91 FM transmitters in border areas and aspirational districts, Modi said the move would take FM radio services to more than two crore people staying in remote regions and give them affordable access to information.

”These FM transmitters will play a key role in a range of services be it timely dissemination of information, weather forecast for agriculture or connecting the women self-help groups with new markets,” Modi said in his virtual. The launch event was was attended by chief ministers, public representatives, Padma awardees and officials from across 18 states and two union territories.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur joined the function from Ladakh.

The expansion takes place two days before the landmark 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, the prime minister’s monthly radio programme.