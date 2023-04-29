LSG back on track, defeats Punjab in style

Batters make merry in a high-scoring match Lucknow Super Giants staged quite the comeback after suffering a narrow loss against defending champions Gujarat Titans, thrashing Punjab Kings by 56 runs in Mohali on Friday to jump to the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Marcus Stoinis, Player of the Match: The finger is alright. It is better now. We will get scans done. We were joking about the difference between this wicket and the one at our home. Was just trying to build partnerships. Ayush got off to a flier as well. I do like to take responsibility of batting in the middle order and finishing it off. I have batted everywhere in my career. I was swinging a few in the nets. So, they got excited and gave me the new ball. No one loves to bowl on a flat one. The home wicket suits me more as my change of pace helps me there. KL Rahul: It is so against the T20 trend. Can’t put a finger on it. Happy that we got the win. Every game from now on would be very important. We had a break after the last game. We came back fresher after that. We were clear as to how to bat. When you see such wickets, you get excited as batters. Getting 250 speaks highly of how we batted. You are familiar with what you can expect. Just being familiar to wickets helps. We always talk about setting the tone at the start. We had guys like Mayers, Stoinis. Badoni has been batting well. Hooda as well. The think tank does most of the thinking and I try to understand what they are thinking. And if it suits us, we go through with the plan. Shikhar Dhawan: We gave away too many runs. I felt that it (ball) didn’t come on quickly to the bat and it went straight to the fielder (on his dismissal). I felt my strategy to play with the extra bowler backfired. We missed a spinner today. It’s a learning for me. Livi (Livingstone) and even Sam (Curran) were there, so we couldn’t send him (SRK) ahead. Pooran: Very happy. More happy that we got the 2 points. Felt like it was a really good batting wicket. There w