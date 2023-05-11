Yogi Adityanath meets makers of ‘The Kerala Story’ in Lucknow

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, met the team of the recently released film ‘The Kerala Story’ in Lucknow. CM Yogi greeted actor Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. During the meeting, the team discussed the film with CM Yogi and Vipul Shah urged him to watch the film. Earlier on Tuesday, the CM declared the film tax-free in the state. “‘The Kerala Story’ to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh,” CM Yogi tweeted. While expressing gratitude for making the film tax-free in UP, director Sudipto Sen exclusively said, “We came to thank the Honorable Chief Minister to declare the film tax-free and giving a chance to the citizen of Uttar Pradesh to watch this film.”