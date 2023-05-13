Congress to lodge Karnataka MLAs in TN

The Congress, within touching distance of victory in Karnataka, started ringfencing its MLAs as it crossed the halfway mark in leads today. The Congress is planning for the possibility of its numbers hovering between 110-115, triggering a race to power. Congress sources said the party plans to take its MLAs to Tamil Nadu, in case the verdict is close, and is in touch with the leadership of the ruling DMK. Arrangements were also being made to take elected Congress MLAs to Bengaluru by evening. “The Congress will win with over 120 seats,” said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is a key contender for chief minister if the party wins. “Corruption and anti-incumbency were real issues and people wanted change,” he said.