Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Sunday congratulated Congress for its victory in the Karnataka assembly elections.

“Congrats to @INCKarnataka for getting the people’s mandate in Karnataka. Best wishes for them to deliver on their promises. It was a great privilege to work along with @BJP4Karnataka’s hardworking Karyakartas & leaders. You are truly inspiring & we will bounce back strongly!,” tweeted Annamalai.