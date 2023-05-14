Nurses Day fete

MGM Healthcare celebrated International Nurses Day, marking the occasion by creating a Human formation in the hospital campus with the message “Our Nurses Our Future”. The International nurses day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing.

A press release said,”Around 200 staffs from the hospital gathered together to show their support and

gratitude towards the nursing fraternity at the hospital. The human formation involving more than 200 members of the hospital was an effort to praise the

commitment, courage and compassion that nurses bring to the many roles they play in the hospital.”

“As a part of the two-day celebration, series of events were organized including, a special educative and empowerment session for the nurses by Dr. Sonymol K, Chief Operating Officer, SP Fort Healthcare & a NABH Assessor, along with

several other fun filled entertainment sessions for the nurses,” the release added.