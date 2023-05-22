Karunanidhi is the architect of modern Tamil Nadu: Stalin

DMK stalwart and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi is the architect of modern Tamil Nadu, as he introduced numerous welfare schemes with a visionary approach, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.

Hence, the year-long celebrations of his birth centenary should focus on reminding the people of his initiatives, Stalin said, while chairing a consultative meeting at the Secretariat here on the government’s celebration of Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary, which commences on June 3.

On May 21, the DMK led by its president Stalin resolved to observe Karunanidhi’s centenary for a year and also to install his statues in all party districts. The party would also set up study centres in the name of the former chief minister, the DMK had said.

Stalin, who chaired the meeting, said Kalaignar (as Karunanidhi was addressed) was Chief Minister for five terms and had successfully contested Assembly elections on 13 occasions. He was not only a tall leader from the state but also decided the political direction of the country besides was instrumental in many leaders emerging as Prime Ministers, he added.

“Let’s celebrate the centenary of Kalaignar, who worked all his life for the betterment and development of Tamil Nadu, for a year. Let’s take his achievements to every home,” he said.