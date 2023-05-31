Medical College issue: TN team to visit Delhi

Chennai: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said that he will go to New Delhi after consulting with the Chief Minister regarding the cancellation of recognition of 3 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing media persons, the Minister said, ‘”It is not appropriate to say that we will cancel recognising medical colleges on minor grievances. If there is a deficiency, the government will surely correct it.”

About 40 medical colleges have lost recognition over the last one to two months period for not meeting the standards set by National Medical Commission (NMC) in India, said official sources.