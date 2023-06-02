Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derails in Balasore, 50 feared dead

Coromandel Express, moving from Shalimar to Chennai, derailed at the Bahanaga Station in the Balasore district of Odisha on Friday evening. According to reports, several passengers sustained injuries after the train collided head-on with a goods train causing the derailment of four coaches of the superfast passenger train. Reports say over 50 died in the mishap

The accident happened around 7.20 PM near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on its way to Chennai Central Station from the Shalimar Station near Kolkata, the officials said.

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.