Railways Minister orders high-kevel enquiry in Balasore tragedy

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Saturday took stock of the situation after three trains collided in Odisha’s Balasore. The Union Minister ordered a high-level enquiry into the accident and said that for now, the focus is on rescue operations.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “It’s a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it.”