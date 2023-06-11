Prince of Arcot meets Amit Shah

Following an invitation from the State BJP, Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali and his Dewan, Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, met Union Home Minister, Amit Shah here Saturday.

During his address, the Prince expressed his happiness at meeting the Minister, which he said was his long desire.

The Prince urged Amit Shah and the BJP government at Centre to promote peace and communal harmony in the country, irrespective of caste, creed or religion. He said India belongs to all of us and not to one community. He also clarified that he and his family have always been non-political and non-communal historically.

Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to the Prince, recalled the history of their ancestors, who were the then independent and sovereign rulers of this part of the country, known as the Nawabs of the Carnatic/Arcot – 1698-1855, whose contributions towards non-Muslims by donating lands for the construction of worship places respectively in South India.

The Home Minister in his address apprised the nation’s development in many aspects made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.

The Prince and his Dewan offered shawl to the Union Minister.