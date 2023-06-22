Milestone moment for IOB, Avadi

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Avadi Branch, commemorates 59 years of exceptional service since its establishment in 1964. The bank has announced the relocation of Avadi branch to a more spacious and elegant premises at Avadi Agrahara Street. The branch’s inaugural ceremony was a resounding success, graced by esteemed guests and dignitaries. “We were honoured to have Speaker of the Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly M Appavu, as our chief guest, along with S M Nasar, the Avadi Constituency MLA, as the guest of honour. Indhumathi Branch Manager of Avadi Branch welcomed all the Guest and Existing and New customers, who added to the grandeur of the occasion. We were also privileged to have the presence of Reyazul Haque, General Manager and Amit Kumar Shukla, Chief Regional Manager Chennai II, from Indian Overseas Bank, who further elevated the ceremony,” the release added.