Modi bats for UCC

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, while addressing party workers under the party’s “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, questioned if ‘triple talaq’ was inalienable from Islam, why it isn’t practised in Muslim-majority countries like Egypt, Indonesia, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Batting for the Uniform Civil Code, implementing which has been part of BJP’s election manifestos, he said it doesn’t work to have “different set of rules for different members of a family” and a country can’t run on two laws. Egypt, whose 90 per cent population is Sunni Muslims, abolished triple talaq 80 to 90 years ago, he pointed out.

“Those who advocate for triple talaq, these people hungry for a vote bank, are doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters,” the PM said.

He said triple talaq doesn’t just concern women, but destroys entire families too. When a woman, who the family marries off to someone with a lot of hope, is sent back after triple talaq, the parents and brothers are pained with concern about the woman.