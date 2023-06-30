IIT, IIM building New India, says Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the increasing numbers of educational institutions in the country and said that these institutions like IIT, IIM, NIT, and AIIMS are the building blocks of New India.

PM Modi was addressing a Valedictory Ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of Delhi University here in the national capital on Friday.

During his address, he said, “Today, across the country, universities and colleges are being built. In the last few years, the number of educational institutions like IIT, IIM, NIT, AIIMS are continuously increasing. These institutions are the building blocks of New India.” Appreciating Delhi University on 100 years of its establishment, PM Modi said that DU is not just a university, it’s a movement and it has brought life to every movement.

“Delhi University has completed 100 years when the nation celebrates 75 years of independence. Delhi University is not just a university, but a movement. This university has lived every movement and has brought life to every movement”, he said.

Highlighting the improved gender ratio in the country, PM said that today the number of girls studying at Delhi University is more than boys.

“DU used to have only three colleges, and now there are more than 90 colleges that are part of the university. Today, more girls study at DU than boys. Similarly, in India, the gender ratio has improved a lot. It means the deeper the roots of academic institutions in the country, the higher the branches of the country that touch the sky,” he said.