9 Indian Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lanka, Stalin Writes To S Jaishankar

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested nine Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly violating its maritime boundary, and Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed concern over such recurring incidents, flagging the matter with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He told Mr Jaishankar that “these incidents strain bilateral relations.” The fishermen, belonging to Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, set sail on Monday morning and were apprehended late last night between Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu, a Fisheries Department official said. Two mechanised boats were also seized. Writing to Mr Jaishankar about the latest arrest of TN fishermen, Mr Stalin expressed “deep concern and disappointment” regarding the continuing instances and said the apprehension of the nine persons came “even after my recent request to step up diplomatic efforts to resolve this long-standing issue.” “…despite the high-level interactions between the two nations, the situation on the ground remains unchanged,” he said.