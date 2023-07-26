Team India ready for WI challenge

Kensington Oval: India defeated the West Indies side 1-0 in the Test series, but now it will be a whole different game as the action shifts to limited over format, which will see some new faces on both the sides.

For the Men in Blue, the likes of Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik are some names that will link up with some of the Test team players. For the hosts, captain Hope will be joined by the likes of Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Dominic Drakes and Odean Smith among many other white ball specialists.

The two sides will clash at the Kensington Oval Stadium for the fourth time, but for the first time since 2002. And it’s a venue where West Indies have had the advantage in their meetings with India, who will look to better the record in the two matches in Barbados.

India will also face West Indies in the second ODI at the same venue on Saturday (July 29) before they head to Trinidad & Tobago for the third and final ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

India’s ODI squad for West Indies series: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.