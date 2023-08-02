Quintero set to join Argentina’s Racing Club

Buenos Aires, Aug 2: Buenos Aires, Aug 2:

Colombia international playmaker Juan Fernando Quintero is close to joining Argentina’s Racing Club on a free transfer, according to widespread media reports. The news comes less than three weeks after Quintero parted ways with Colombian side Junior Barranquilla, reportedly due to a rift with manager Hernan Gomez. The 30-year-old, who has 32 Colombia caps, is understood to have agreed to personal terms of a deal that will run until December 2025, reports Xinhua news agency. Quintero is well known to Argentine football fans, having played a key role in River Plate’s 2018 Copa Libertadores triumph with an extra-time goal in the final against Boca Juniors. In addition to two separate spells with River Plate, Quintero’s career has included stints with Atletico Nacional, Porto and Shenzhen, among other clubs. The second stage of Argentina’s 2023 Primera Division season is due to begin on August 20 with Racing scheduled to visit Union Santa Fe on the opening weekend.