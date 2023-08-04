All for victory 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday held meetings with groups of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from Bihar and MPs from five other states and three Union territories to strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. During the meeting, PM Modi asked the MPs to “rise above case-based politics” and “work for people from all sections of the society”. Modi held the cluster-five meeting with 27 MPs of Bihar.Modi is holding meetings with MPs of the NDA alliance in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections during the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament.

Boosting the morale, PM Modi asked the MPs present in the meeting to be ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Sources told ANI, that during the meeting, the PM asked the MPs to focus on their constituency, connect with the public, resolve public problems, and highlight central government schemes. “Held several programmes as much as possible to connect with the public. Our moto should be public welfare only,” PM Modi said as per a BJP source.

“Many times, sacrifices have to be made for a bigger goal in politics. BJP has always been ready for this and has made sacrifices on several occasions,” reports said. “Work above caste-based politics and work for people from all sections of society,” the PM asked the MPs. He also told the MPs to focus on regional parties in order to strengthen NDA. “After we secured more seats in Bihar, we made Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister,” Modi said.