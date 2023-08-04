Dry Eye Disease cases shoots up in city

Chennai, Aug 3: “The rate of incidence of Dry Eye Disease (DED) has shot up at least by 50% in the city, particularly, among the younger population, in the past three years, owing mainly to escalating air pollution, hot temperature, and prolonged exposure to digital screens for educational, work, and entertainment purposes,” Dr. Ranjitha Rajagopalan, Consultant – Cornea and Refractive Surgery, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, said and emphasised that comprehensive eye tests are important for all for the early detection and the treatment of DED as the condition progresses gradually, without any symptoms at initial stages.

Ranjitha also stressed the importance of bringing in suitable lifestyle changes to prevent DED, which affects about 30% of the population in Chennai.

Talking about the factors that cause dry eye, she said, “Dry eye disease occurs when glands don’t make enough tears to keep eyes wet or when tears dry up too fast. Though the risk of dry eye increases with age, various factors, including air pollution, climate, and health conditions of individuals, can be the culprits,” she said.

“In Chennai, the city’s air quality index is above 50, which signals a moderate level of concern regarding air pollution, and its PM2.5 levels too exceed the threshold value set by WHO. Add to these, the hot climate and high humidity. All these make up for critical factors in dry eye development,” she pointed out.