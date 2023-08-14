Fighter jet crashes at US air show, 2 people eject safely

Washington: Two people ejected safely from a fighter jet that later crashed during an airshow in the US state of Michigan, the media reported.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday evening, the two occupants parachuted from the MiG-23 fighter jet south of Willow Run Airport, near the city of Ypsilanti, and landed in Belleville Lake, CBS News quoted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as saying.

In a statement, the Wayne County Airport Authority said that neither of the two men suffered significant injuries but both were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, CNN reported.

The aircraft then crashed in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex and struck unoccupied vehicles, the Authority said, adding that np one in the apartment complex was injured as a result.