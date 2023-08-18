Struck by poverty, three of a family ends life

Madurai: In a tragic incident, three members of a family including two women, were found dead in their house at Gomathipuram in Madurai city.

The incident came to light on Thursday, after a foul smell started emanating from the house and neighbours alerted the Anna Nagar police station.

Police personnel broke open the house to find the bodies of P Vasuki (65), her unmarried daughter P Uma Devi (45) and son P Gothandapani (42) in the bedroom in an advanced stage of decay. The bodies were sent to Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem.