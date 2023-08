Several houses collapsed after a massive landslide struck Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Thursday.

The video clip of the landslide and the mayhem it unleashed went viral on social media.

The authenticity of the viral clip was confirmed by the police. In the clip, several houses are seen collapsing like a deck of cards in the Anni town of Kullu district.

According to officials, there were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries in the incident so far.