SL nationals with suspected links to LTTE arrested

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police arrested three Sri Lankan nationals staying at an apartment in the city. It is suspected that the three have potential links with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) – a banned insurgent outfit from Sri Lanka.

According to TV9 Kannada, CCB officials arrested Kasin Kumar, Amila Nuvan and Ranga Prasad and a local, Paramesh alias Jack, who rented them the apartment in Yelahanka. Paramesh allegedly has a murder case previously registered against him.

During the questioning, CCB officials found that the suspects have links with the Sri Lankan underworld, sources said.

While Nuvan has five murder cases registered against him in the neighbouring country, Kumar has four and Prasad has two cases of assault and murder.

During the search of the suspect’s apartment, CCB sleuths found 13 mobile phones, various visiting cards, bus tickets, paper cuttings, a copy of the rental agreement and photocopies of Aadhar cards and Voter ID cards.