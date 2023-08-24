Omandurar multi-speciality hospital will not be shifted: Ma Su

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian today clarified that Omandurar multi-speciality hospital will not be shifted elsewhere.

The Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) has requested CM MK Stalin to shift the secretariat to Omandurar estate citing unprecedented space constraints for employees and visitors and also considering safety aspects of the centuries-old building which is under the control of ASI. The association said if shifting the secretariat to Omandurar estate is not possible, the government should ponder over establishing a new complex. The government headed by former chief minister M Karunanidhi built the complex at Omandurar estate and it was inaugurated in 2010 by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. When the AIADMK government assumed office in 2011, the then CM J Jayalalithaa transformed this complex into a multi-super speciality hospital citing various reasons.