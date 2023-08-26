Kargil is a saga of valour: Rahul

Kargil: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on visit to Ladakh region, visited the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and paid tributes to the Indian Army personnel, who laid down their lives during the 1999 war with Pakistan.

In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi said, “Kargil is not just a place, it is a saga of valour. It is the land many of our soldiers served in and resonates with their courage and sacrifice. This is the pride of India and all Indians realise their sense of responsibility towards the country. I bow down to all the brave fighters and martyrs of the Kargil war.”

He also attached several pictures at the memorial built in Drass town to commemorate the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan