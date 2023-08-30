Danger from dragon land

India has dismissed a new “standard” map released by China that claims ownership of Arunachal Pradesh – which Beijing calls South Tibet – and Aksai Chin – occupied during the 1962 war. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar China has a “habit” of releasing such maps and told China that merely including other countries’ territories in its maps meant nothing.

China has put out maps with territories (that are) not theirs. (It is an) old habit. Just by putting out maps with parts of India… this doesn’t change in anything, he said. In April the Indian government rejected China’s bid to rename 11 locations within Arunachal Pradesh, which it also calls ‘Zangnan’ – the third time Beijing has attempted such an egregious move after 2018 and 2021 – and asserted the north-eastern state has been and will always be an integral part of India.

China has released its official “standard map,” including state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin region as part of its territory. Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea have also been included within the Chinese territory in the new map.