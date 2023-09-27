Asian Games: India wins another gold

India’s Sift Kaur Samra won gold in the women’s 50m Rifle 3-P individual event at the Asian Games 2023 to give India its fifth gold on Wednesday at Hangzhou.

Ashi Chouksey also bagged a bronze in the event to bring India’s shooting medal to eight.

Soon enough, India confirmed its ninth shooting and overall 19th medal when the trio of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Siingh Khangura, and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka won the men’s shotgun skeet team bronze with a score of 355.

The 20th medal came when Vishnu Saravanan confirmed bronze in men’s dinghy ILCA7 in sailing.

Esha Singh gave India its 10th medal in shooting and 21st overall by winning a silver medal in the 25m women’s pistol individual event.

The fourth gold and 16th medal of the Asian Games came for India when the women’s team secured the first position in the 25m pistol event at Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's hockey team started off their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a win over Singapore by 13-0 in their Pool A match on Wednesday. The seventh-ranked India has started off their campaign with a victory that saw them dominate Singapore, the world's 34-ranked side for the entire game.

Also, Vishnu Saravanan won bronze medal in men's dinghy ILCA 7 with a net score of 34 at the 19th Asian Games, here on Wednesday. Korea's Ha Jeemin takes silver with 33 while Lo Jun Han Ryan of Singapore gets gold with 26. On the other hand, Nethra Kumanana finishes fourth women's single dinghy ILCA6. On Tuesday, 17-year-old Neha Thakur claimed a silver medal in Girls' Dinghy — ILCA4 event and Eabad Ali picked up a bronze Men's RS:X event. India has so far won three medals in Sailing, including one silver and two bronze. So far, India won 20 medals with five gold, as many as silver and 10 bronze.