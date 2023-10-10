EC announces polling dates for 5 States

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections for five States. Mizoram is the first to vote on November 7, followed by Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17 (two phases), Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

In a packed press briefing, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, alongside his fellow commissioners, addressed the media and the nation. The commission began by emphasizing the significance of these elections and their commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent polls.

‘India has a rich democratic tradition, and the Election Commission is determined to uphold the sanctity of our electoral process,’ CEC Rajiv Kumar stated. ‘The 2024 Assembly Elections in these five states will reflect our unwavering dedication to democracy and the will of the people. We have met all stakeholders, including political parties and enforcement agencies, ahead of five assembly polls,’ Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said while addressing the press conference.

The elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, MP, Telangana will have 8.2 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters. Out of these, 60.2 lakh are first-time voters, the Chief Election Commissioner said.