Sonia thanks Veeramani for reposing faith in INDIA alliance 

Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, expressed her gratitude to Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) president K Veeramani for his unwavering support for the INDIA alliance. In a letter dated November 2, the Chairperson commended DK’s faith in the alliance and highlighted the enduring inspiration drawn from the vision and determination of DK founder Thanthai Periyar.

Sonia Gandhi stated, “We believe that BJP’s divisive ideology can only be defeated through an inclusive and progressive agenda built on a foundation of social justice.”

The INDIA alliance, comprising several political parties with a common goal, aims to counter policies and ideologies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national level.

Sonia Gandhi’s letter also paid homage to the enduring legacy of Thanthai Periyar, whose vision played a pivotal role in empowering marginalized communities to lead lives of dignity and self-respect. She underscored that his lifelong battle against regressive forces served as an ideological anchor for social justice movements throughout the nation.