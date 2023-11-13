1,570 terrorists captured outside of Gaza by IDF

The IDF reported that its forces together with Border Police units, working under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet (Israel’s anti-terror General Security Service), arrested 15 wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria overnight, including six terrorists from Hamas.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, the IDF has captured about 1,570 wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria, about 950 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.

At the direction of the Shin Bet, a terrorist squad was thwarted in the village of Burka in Samaria. The terrorist Meneser Sif, 34 years old, tried to escape with a bomb in his hand but was eliminated by the forces. He was a resident of the village who was imprisoned by Israel for a period of 17 years due to his involvement in terrorist activities. Three other terrorists were arrested

These are terrorists who belong to a terrorist cell responsible for several attacks in the area, including a bomb attack that injured an IDF soldier on October 23.

Also, additional explosive devices that were found in Sif’s vehicle and on the roof of his house were destroyed by the forces. The forces also confiscated two “Carlo” type weapons that were in the terrorist squad’s possession.

During an operation of the forces in the city of Hebron, the fighters located a lathe and confiscated four machines for the production of weapons.

In an engineering operation to counter terrorism in the city of Jenin, terrorists fired at the forces who responded with fire, a terrorist was killed.