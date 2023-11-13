EAM Jaishankar meets UK PM Sunak

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited 10 Downing Street to extend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Diwali wishes to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty. Accompanied by his wife, Kyoko Jaishankar, he also presented a Lord Ganesha Statue and a cricket bat autographed by Indian batting legend Virat Kohli during the meeting.

Taking to his official handle on X, EAM Jaishankar shared details about his meeting with the UK PM, posting, “Delighted to call on Prime Minister @RishiSunak on #Diwali Day. Conveyed the best wishes of PM @narendramodi. India and UK are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times. Thank Mr. and Mrs. Sunak for their warm reception and gracious hospitality.”