Indigenous resources, Top class Bmborder infrastructure our strength today: PM Modi at Tibet Border

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated yet another Diwali with the armed forces keeping up with a tradition he started during his chief ministership. Speaking after meeting the soldiers deployed at the Lepcha border in Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi said that the place where soldiers are deployed is not less than a temple. Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh borders Tibet and is strategic given the Chinese threat to India.

PM Modi also said that it has been over three decades since he started celebrating Diwali with soldiers. PM Modi also lauded security forces for their contribution to nation-building, enhancing the country’s global prestige. During his address to the soldiers, PM Modi said that indigenous resources and top-class border infrastructure are India’s strength today. He said that it’s India’s era where resolution, resources, courage and weapons – all will be Indian.

