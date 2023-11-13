Telangana polls: 4,798 candidates file nominations

As many as 4,798 candidates have filed their nominations for November 30 elections to Telangana Assembly.

Nearly half of them filed their papers in all 119 Assembly constituencies on Friday, which was the last day for filing of nominations

A total of 5,716 sets of nominations were received by the electoral officers since November 3. Majority of the candidates are independents.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, 2,324 candidates filed their nominations on the last day. A total of 2,768 sets of nominations were filed on that day. Scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on November 13 while the last day for withdrawal of nominations is November 15.

Maximum number of candidates (145) filed their nominations from Gajwel, where Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao is seeking re-election for a third consecutive term.

In Gajwel which is in KCR’s home district Siddipet, BJP has fielded its MLA and former minister Eatala Rajender, who is also contesting from Huzurabad, a seat which he won in the by-election as BJP candidate in 2021 after he KCR dropped him from the Cabinet.

This time, KCR is also contesting from Kamareddy constituency, where 92 candidates have filed their nominations. The chief minister is facing Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, who has also entered the fray from his home constituency Kodangal.

A total of 116 candidates filed their papers in Medchal, where labour minister Malla Reddy is contesting again as BRS candidate.