‘TN govt geared up for heavy rains’

As the specter of the northeast monsoon looms over Tamil Nadu, K K S S R Ramachandran, the state’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, declared on Tuesday that the government stands fully prepared to confront the challenges associated with this seasonal weather phenomenon. With a proactive approach, the administration has taken steps to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens in the face of potential heavy rainfall and associated risks.

Citing advisories from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Minister Ramachandran highlighted the government’s swift response in issuing instructions to collectors across all 27 districts that are anticipated to experience substantial rainfall. The focus is on preemptive measures, with a directive for preparedness to tackle any adverse impact on communities.

To enhance on-ground monitoring and response capabilities, dedicated officers have been deployed in key districts. These include Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Theni, Madurai, and Dindigul. Their role is crucial in coordinating and implementing precautionary measures as the monsoon unfolds.

Minister Ramachandran revealed that the government has identified 121 multi-purpose safety centers strategically positioned across the state. Additionally, an extensive network of 4,967 relief centers has been established, comprising schools, colleges, marriage halls, and community halls. These facilities are poised to serve as shelters for citizens in case of evacuation, ensuring a swift and organized response to potential emergencies.