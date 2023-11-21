Israel bans LeT ahead of Mumbai attacks anniversary

New Delhi: Israel has announced to ban the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, on Tuesday, ahead of the 15th year of commemoration of the carnage.

Israel said that it has taken this action without any request by the Indian government and has followed all the necessary procedures and regulations to add Lashkar-e-Taiba to the Israeli list of illegal terror organisations, according to an official statement by the Israel Embassy in India.

The statement said that Israel usually lists only those terror organisations that are actively operating against it from within or around its borders, or those that are globally recognised by the UN Security Council or the US State Department. It said that the Israeli ministers of Defence and Foreign Affairs have jointly worked in the last few months to expedite and facilitate the listing of Lashkar-e-Taiba on this date, to highlight the importance of a unified global front in combating terrorism.

The statement also said that Lashkar-e-Taiba is a “deadly and reprehensible” terror organisation, responsible for the murder of hundreds of Indian civilians as well as others. It said that its heinous actions on November 26, 2008 still echo in force, through all peace-seeking nations and societies.

“The state of Israel offers its sincere condolences to all victims of terrorism and to the survivors and bereaved families of the Mumbai attacks, including those in Israel. We stand with you united in the hope for a better peaceful future,” it added.

In 2008, multiple terror attacks took place in Mumbai, carried out by 10 gunmen who were linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation. Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at various sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre.

While most of the attacks ended within a few hours after they began at around 9:30 pm on November 26, the terror continued to unfold at three locations where hostages were taken–the Nariman House, and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace & Tower.