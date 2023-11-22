People ready to defeat BRS in Telangana, says Annamalai

In a recent press meet, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai made startling allegations against the Telangana government, claiming that the state is grappling with a widespread drug culture, and the government is overly dependent on revenue from the sale of liquor. Announcing a forthcoming “historical decision” on November 30, Annamalai asserted that the people are prepared to oust the BRS government, referring to the ruling party in Telangana. He went on to criticize the governance model in both Tamil Nadu and Telangana, stating that in both states, families hold sway, leaving little room for others to have a meaningful say in the political landscape. One of the central points of Annamalai’s accusations was the alleged corruption within the BRS government. Drawing a sharp contrast, he praised the Modi government, claiming that in the past nine years, there have been no corruption allegations against it. Annamalai promised a thorough investigation into corruption charges if the people were to support the BJP.