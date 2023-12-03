Counting of votes in four states begins amid tight security

Counting of votes for assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana has begun.

The counting of votes in all four states began with postal ballots being counted first after which the votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be counted.

While Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana voted in a single phase, the elections in Chhattisgarh were held in two phases.

The counting of votes polled in Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 has started to declare results of all 199 seats in Rajasthan that went to polls.

The BJP is now leading on 33 Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan, out of the 199. The Congress, which started far behind, is slowly catching up.

The Congress is now leading on 29 seats, just four seats behind the BJP.

A high voltage election campaign spanning over months, a paper leak scandal, a divided ruling party, infighting and frequent barbs all boil down to this day, December 3, when the Election Commission will declare the Rajasthan Election Result 2023.

The exit poll results on November 30 failed to give a clear majority to either the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), showing a tight contest between the two leading political parties with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Vasundhara Raje all fighting a fierce battle.

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election Result, Congress had won 100 seats, falling short of crossing majority by one seat in the 200-member Assembly, while the BJP bagged only 73 seats.