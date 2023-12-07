Chennai grapples with waterlogging after Cyclone Michaung’s impact

Chennai continues to face the aftermath of heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Michaung’s landfall two days ago. On Thursday, several areas in the city were marred by severe waterlogging, disrupting normal life and causing inconvenience to residents. One notable area affected was Pallikaranai, where a petrol pump found itself submerged, exemplifying the extent of waterlogging. Also places including Mudichur, Varadarajapuram and Thuraipakkam are in trouble. The Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train service, following a temporary suspension, resumed its normal pattern of services. The departure of an EMU train from Chennai Central (MMC) station to Tiruttani on Thursday morning marked a step towards restoring regular transport operations. @@@@