DMK MP’s gau-mutra remarks: It comes from the faulty ideology of DMK: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai slammed the DMK MP DNV Senthil Kumar for his disparaging reference to the northern states by saying gau-mutra states while speaking in the Lok Sabha now (expunged), the BJP state chief said it came from a deep sense of seeing India the wrong way. “The DMK MP has a deep sense of seeing India in a wrong way. It comes from a deep sense of their wrong ideology, Annamalai said and the BJP attacked the DMK alleging that the words uttered by its MP comes from the faulty ideology of the Dravidian party. “The words uttered by the DMK MP came from a deep sense of their faulty ideology.DMK’s theory is similar to Hitler’s theory. This theory has to be nipped in the bud politically, DMK should be thrown out of Tamil Nadu,” Annamalai said. When reporters mentioned that the DMK MP tendered his public apology for his comments, the BJP leader said, “If such words are said by mistake then an apology can be accepted but if the words are said because of a deep sense of insecurity, then nobody is going to accept the apology. He is a repeated offender.”