Need long-term solution to tackle floods: Annamalai

In the wake of recurring floods in Chennai, BJP State President K Annamalai expressed deep concern over the situation and criticized the systemic failures that have plagued the city for the past 45 years. Annamalai, who personally reviewed the flood-affected areas of Velachery, Saidapet, and others, addressed the media on Wednesday, highlighting the need for lasting solutions. Annamalai lamented the unfortunate recurrence of flooding in Chennai, emphasizing the tireless efforts of ordinary citizens and BJP workers who, despite facing power outages, actively participated in rescue operations throughout the night. He underscored the inadequacy of short-sighted political will and accused both major Dravidian parties of failing to address the long-standing issues contributing to the city’s flooding woes. “There is a systemic failure, and for the past 45 years, this is the story of Chennai. Politicians keep promising, but they have all failed. Political will is very shortsighted; it is not long term,” Annamalai asserted, promising to address the issue more comprehensively once the immediate crisis abates. The BJP State President refrained from delving into details at the moment but hinted at raising pertinent questions about the ruling DMK’s handling of the flood-like situation. “For the last three days, the primary focus of BJP cadre and leaders has been to rescue people and give them relief materials. Once this is over, we have got some hard questions for the ruling DMK for messing up the whole process,” he added. Annamalai and BJP workers actively participated in distributing food, essential items, and relief materials to the affected people in the inundated city.