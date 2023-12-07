Two more soldiers killed in Gaza, death toll 86: IDF

Gaza: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said two more soldiers have been killed in its fight against Hamas in Gaza strip.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll of IDF soldiers killed since the ground invasion of Gaza on October 27 has risen to 86.

The deceased soldiers have been identified as Staff Sgt Amit Bonzel (22) of the reconnaissance unit of the Paratroopers Brigade and Staff Sergt Alemnew Emmanuel Feleke( 22) of the elite commando brigade of IDF, Duvdevan unit.

Bonzel was killed in action on Wednesday. Emmanuel Feleke, who was injured seriously during fight in South Gaza on December 5, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The IDF also said that two more soldiers are seriously injured in the fight.

The Israel security cabinet has voted in favour of the country‘s decision to allow more supply of fuel in Gaza.

This was announced by the Israel Prime Minister’s office on Wednesday night. However, two ministers of the security cabinet, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, voted against this.

The two ministers are considered far right leaders and are known for their hawkish positions.

It is to be noted that the US has been putting pressure on the Israeli government to increase the supply of fuel into the Gaza strip.

The US has asked Israel to allow a supply of 1,80,000 litres of fuel daily as against the present supply of 60,000 litres per day.

The Israel PMO in the statement said that Israel would allow a minimal amount of fuel per day that was required to prevent a humanitarian collapse and spread of epidemic in South Gaza strip.